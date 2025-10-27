Lewis Moody to deliver match ball for England clash after MND diagnosis
- Former England rugby international Lewis Moody will make an emotional return to Twickenham to deliver the match ball for England's Autumn Nations Series opener against Australia.
- Moody recently revealed his diagnosis with motor neurone disease (MND), a degenerative condition that causes muscle weakness and wasting.
- The rugby world has rallied around the 47-year-old World Cup winner, who is the latest high-profile player to be affected by MND, following Rob Burrow and Doddie Weir.
- The RFU will promote a GoFundMe page and host a match-worn shirt auction at the stadium to raise funds for Moody and his family.
- Moody expressed his gratitude for the support from the rugby community, stating it will be an honour to carry the match ball for the current England squad.