Former England rugby captain diagnosed with MND

Lewis Moody revealed that he has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease
Lewis Moody revealed that he has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (Getty Images Europe)
  • Former England rugby captain and 2003 World Cup winner, Lewis Moody, has revealed he has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).
  • The 47-year-old discovered the disease after experiencing weakness in his shoulder during a gym session.
  • Moody stated that the diagnosis has been incredibly hard to process and a huge shock, but he is focused on staying positive and living life.
  • He plans to continue his fundraising work for brain tumours and will also create an opportunity to support a charity closer to his current situation with MND.
  • The Rugby Football Union CEO, Bill Sweeney, expressed deep sadness and offered practical and emotional support to Moody and his family.
