England rugby legend Lewis Moody thanks public for response to his MND diagnosis
- Former England rugby captain Lewis Moody has expressed gratitude for the immense support received since his motor neurone disease (MND) diagnosis.
- Moody revealed in October that he has the incurable muscle-wasting condition, which has also affected fellow rugby players Doddie Weir, Rob Burrow, and Joost van der Westhuizen.
- He was warmly welcomed at Allianz Stadium before England's match against Australia on Saturday, and a GoFundMe page has been established to support him and his family.
- Moody described the “outpouring of love and support” as overwhelming but beautiful, saying he felt embraced by both the rugby and MND communities.
- Despite experiencing minor symptoms in his hand and shoulder, Moody said he remains determined to maintain a positive outlook and find joy and purpose in his daily life.