Lewis Moody sends message to fans after MND diagnosis
- Former England rugby union captain Lewis Moody announced on Monday, 6 October, that he has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).
- The 47-year-old shared the news on social media, stating his intention to remain positive and adapt to the changes he will experience.
- On Tuesday, 7 October, Moody posted on Instagram to thank fans for their support, expressing that he and his family have "really felt the love and energy".
- He also revealed plans to research charitable organisations and challenges to collaborate with, aiming to raise awareness for MND.
