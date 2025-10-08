Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Lewis Moody sends message to fans after MND diagnosis

Video Player Placeholder
Lewis Moody's message to fans following heartbreaking motor neurone diagnosis
  • Former England rugby union captain Lewis Moody announced on Monday, 6 October, that he has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).
  • The 47-year-old shared the news on social media, stating his intention to remain positive and adapt to the changes he will experience.
  • On Tuesday, 7 October, Moody posted on Instagram to thank fans for their support, expressing that he and his family have "really felt the love and energy".
  • He also revealed plans to research charitable organisations and challenges to collaborate with, aiming to raise awareness for MND.
  • Watch the video in full above.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in