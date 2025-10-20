Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lewis Hamilton gives verdict on his US Grand Prix performance

Susie Wolff pays tribute to Lewis Hamilton for his support for the F1 academy ❤
  • Lewis Hamilton described Ferrari's performance at the Austin Grand Prix as an 'amazing result', with him finishing fourth and teammate Charles Leclerc securing third place.
  • Ferrari showed improved pace during the Grand Prix on Sunday, contrasting with their underperformance in Saturday's sprint race.
  • Charles Leclerc battled McLaren's Lando Norris for second position, ultimately settling for third but earning the 'driver of the day' award.
  • Red Bull's Max Verstappen claimed victory, adding to his sprint race win and further closing the gap on drivers' championship leader Oscar Piastri.
  • Hamilton expressed satisfaction with Ferrari's strategy and the team's overall progress, noting their strong showing despite not having recent car upgrades.
In full

