Lewis Hamilton gives verdict on his US Grand Prix performance
- Lewis Hamilton described Ferrari's performance at the Austin Grand Prix as an 'amazing result', with him finishing fourth and teammate Charles Leclerc securing third place.
- Ferrari showed improved pace during the Grand Prix on Sunday, contrasting with their underperformance in Saturday's sprint race.
- Charles Leclerc battled McLaren's Lando Norris for second position, ultimately settling for third but earning the 'driver of the day' award.
- Red Bull's Max Verstappen claimed victory, adding to his sprint race win and further closing the gap on drivers' championship leader Oscar Piastri.
- Hamilton expressed satisfaction with Ferrari's strategy and the team's overall progress, noting their strong showing despite not having recent car upgrades.