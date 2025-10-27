Lewis Hamilton left baffled by 10-second penalty at Mexico GP
- Lewis Hamilton received a 10-second penalty during the Mexico City Grand Prix, which saw him drop to eighth position.
- The penalty was issued for cutting Turn 4 and gaining a lasting advantage after locking up and rejoining the track ahead of Max Verstappen.
- Hamilton criticised the decision as “pretty nuts”, arguing that other drivers also cut corners but avoided similar penalties, highlighting perceived inconsistency.
- He explained that he went off track due to pinching the front and the dusty conditions of the exit road, feeling unfairly singled out.
- Despite the setback, Hamilton expressed enjoyment from the racing itself and remains focused on the remaining races of the 2025 season.