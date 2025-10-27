Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lewis Hamilton left baffled by 10-second penalty at Mexico GP

Lewis Hamilton warns Oscar Piastri & Lando Norris about "cut-throat" Max Verstappen ⚠
  • Lewis Hamilton received a 10-second penalty during the Mexico City Grand Prix, which saw him drop to eighth position.
  • The penalty was issued for cutting Turn 4 and gaining a lasting advantage after locking up and rejoining the track ahead of Max Verstappen.
  • Hamilton criticised the decision as “pretty nuts”, arguing that other drivers also cut corners but avoided similar penalties, highlighting perceived inconsistency.
  • He explained that he went off track due to pinching the front and the dusty conditions of the exit road, feeling unfairly singled out.
  • Despite the setback, Hamilton expressed enjoyment from the racing itself and remains focused on the remaining races of the 2025 season.
