Lewis Hamilton sent six-word warning amid ‘nightmare’ debut season at Ferrari
- Ferrari chairman John Elkann criticised drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, urging them to "focus on driving and talk less" after a double retirement at the Brazilian Grand Prix.
- Hamilton described his debut Ferrari season as a "nightmare" following a "disastrous" weekend at Interlagos, where he retired due to car damage and a penalty.
- Leclerc also suffered a mechanical retirement in Brazil, contributing to Ferrari dropping to fourth in the constructors’ championship and remaining winless in 2025.
- Elkann acknowledged the strong performance of Ferrari's mechanics and engineers but stated that other aspects, including the drivers, were "not up to par".
- Despite the setbacks, Hamilton expressed hope for future improvements, particularly with new regulations coming into force next year.