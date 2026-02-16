Ferrari boss talks down speculation surrounding Lewis Hamilton

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

  • Lewis Hamilton has parted ways with his race engineer Riccardo Adami following a challenging debut season with Ferrari.
  • Hamilton will work with Carlo Santi, Ferrari’s head of remote engineering, on an interim basis for the initial races of the new season.
  • Cedric Michel-Grosjean, formerly Oscar Piastri’s performance engineer, is expected to become Hamilton’s full-time race engineer but is currently on a 'career break'.
  • Hamilton described the situation as potentially 'detrimental' to the start of his season, acknowledging it was sub-optimal.
  • Ferrari Team Principal Fred Vasseur defended the team's plan, stating that individual engineers are not as critical as the overall team effort and that Hamilton remains upbeat.
