Ferrari boss talks down speculation surrounding Lewis Hamilton
- Lewis Hamilton has parted ways with his race engineer Riccardo Adami following a challenging debut season with Ferrari.
- Hamilton will work with Carlo Santi, Ferrari’s head of remote engineering, on an interim basis for the initial races of the new season.
- Cedric Michel-Grosjean, formerly Oscar Piastri’s performance engineer, is expected to become Hamilton’s full-time race engineer but is currently on a 'career break'.
- Hamilton described the situation as potentially 'detrimental' to the start of his season, acknowledging it was sub-optimal.
- Ferrari Team Principal Fred Vasseur defended the team's plan, stating that individual engineers are not as critical as the overall team effort and that Hamilton remains upbeat.
