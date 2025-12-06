Bad news for Lewis Hamilton ahead of Abu Dhabi qualifying
- Lewis Hamilton crashed his Ferrari during the third and final practice session at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, ahead of qualifying.
- The 40-year-old driver spun at turn nine and hit the barriers, damaging his car and prompting an apology to his team.
- Hamilton's team now faces a race against time to repair the car for the upcoming qualifying session.
- This incident adds to what has been described as a ”nightmare” season for Hamilton, who is yet to secure a podium finish.
- He has struggled with qualifying recently, failing to progress beyond Q1 in his last three attempts and calling his year the ”worst season ever”.