Lewis Hamilton gambling ad banned over influence on minors

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari nightmare
  • A Betway gambling advertisement, featuring a likeness of Formula 1 star Sir Lewis Hamilton, has been prohibited by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).
  • The paid-for Facebook promotion was banned due to its strong likelihood of appealing to individuals under the age of 18.
  • Betway argued the video was not actually Sir Lewis and was targeted at users over 25, but the ASA concluded the figure was clearly recognisable as Hamilton.
  • The ASA cited Sir Lewis Hamilton's significant public profile and social media following among under-18s as key factors in its decision.
  • This marks the second “strong appeal” ruling involving Sir Lewis Hamilton in two months, following a similar ban on a Kwiff gambling ad in October.
