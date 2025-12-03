Lewis Hamilton gambling ad banned over influence on minors
- A Betway gambling advertisement, featuring a likeness of Formula 1 star Sir Lewis Hamilton, has been prohibited by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).
- The paid-for Facebook promotion was banned due to its strong likelihood of appealing to individuals under the age of 18.
- Betway argued the video was not actually Sir Lewis and was targeted at users over 25, but the ASA concluded the figure was clearly recognisable as Hamilton.
- The ASA cited Sir Lewis Hamilton's significant public profile and social media following among under-18s as key factors in its decision.
- This marks the second “strong appeal” ruling involving Sir Lewis Hamilton in two months, following a similar ban on a Kwiff gambling ad in October.