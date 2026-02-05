Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Leicester City docked six points for breaching financial rules

The punishment relates to a breach of PSR rules for the 2023/24 season
The punishment relates to a breach of PSR rules for the 2023/24 season (Mike Egerton/PA)
  • Leicester City have been handed a six-point deduction for breaching Premier League financial rules.
  • The punishment relates to a breach of the EFL Profit and Sustainability Rules for the 2023/24 season, confirmed on Thursday.
  • The club's financial turmoil saw losses exceeding £200m over a three-year period, significantly surpassing the permitted maximum of £81m.
  • This deduction leaves Leicester City just outside the Championship relegation zone on goal difference.
  • The club had previously won an appeal in September 2024 concerning an earlier alleged breach of PSR.
