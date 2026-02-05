Leicester City docked six points for breaching financial rules
- Leicester City have been handed a six-point deduction for breaching Premier League financial rules.
- The punishment relates to a breach of the EFL Profit and Sustainability Rules for the 2023/24 season, confirmed on Thursday.
- The club's financial turmoil saw losses exceeding £200m over a three-year period, significantly surpassing the permitted maximum of £81m.
- This deduction leaves Leicester City just outside the Championship relegation zone on goal difference.
- The club had previously won an appeal in September 2024 concerning an earlier alleged breach of PSR.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks