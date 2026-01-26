Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The tactical tweak that helped Everton gain point against Leeds

Thierno Barry, right, celebrates his equaliser against Leeds (Peter Byrne/PA)
Thierno Barry, right, celebrates his equaliser against Leeds (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Everton drew 1-1 with Leeds after Thierno Barry's equaliser cancelled out James Justin's opening goal.
  • The match was described as a 'game of two halves', with Everton's manager David Moyes making crucial tactical changes at half-time that revitalised his team.
  • Thierno Barry continued his recent scoring form, netting his fourth goal in five league appearances, while Idrissa Gana Gueye provided the assist and also hit the crossbar.
  • Leeds initially dominated the first half, with James Justin scoring after a tactical setup by manager Daniel Farke allowed wing-backs to push forward.
  • Despite a recent upturn in form, Leeds' draw meant they only climbed two places in the league, while Everton's home form remains a concern.
