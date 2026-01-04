Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Leeds confirm death of fan ahead of Manchester United game

Matheus Cunha (right) finds the Leeds net for Manchester United but his effort is ruled out for offside (Danny Lawson/PA).
  • Leeds United confirmed the death of a supporter before their Premier League match against Manchester United at Elland Road.
  • A medical emergency occurred in the stadium prior to the 12:30 GMT kick-off on Sunday.
  • The club expressed their devastation and extended thoughts to the family and friends of the deceased supporter.
  • A statement read: “Leeds United are devastated to confirm that a supporter sadly passed away ahead of our Premier League fixture with Manchester United at Elland Road, following a medical emergency in the ground before kick-off. The thoughts of everyone at Leeds United are with the family and friends of the supporter at this exceptionally difficult time.”
  • The Premier League fixture between Leeds and Manchester United proceeded as planned, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

