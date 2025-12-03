Chelsea extend unwanted record as Leeds stun London side to climb out of bottom three
- Leeds United delivered their best performance of the season to secure a stunning 3-1 home victory over Chelsea that propelled them out of the Premier League’s bottom three.
- Jaka Bijol opened the scoring with his debut goal for the club, followed by Ao Tanaka’s brilliant strike into the bottom corner just two minutes before half-time.
- While substitute Pedro Neto pulled one back for Chelsea after the restart, Dominic Calvert-Lewin swiftly restored Leeds’ two-goal advantage.
- This emphatic win snapped the Yorkshire side's four-game losing streak, alleviating pressure on manager Daniel Farke, and marked their first points since late October. Despite Gabriel Gudmundsson and Okafor missing further chances, Leeds held firm for the crucial victory.
- Chelsea have now won only six of their 49 league visits to Elland Road.