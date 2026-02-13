Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

LeBron James, 41, achieves historic NBA feat

LeBron James made NBA history on Thursday
LeBron James made NBA history on Thursday (AP)
  • LeBron James made NBA history by becoming the oldest player ever to record a triple-double on Thursday night.
  • The Los Angeles Lakers star, aged 41 years and 44 days, achieved this feat during his team's 124-104 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.
  • He tallied 28 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds, marking his 123rd career triple-double.
  • This accomplishment saw him surpass a 22-year-old record previously held by fellow Lakers legend Karl Malone.
  • James expressed a deeper appreciation for such milestones at this later stage of his illustrious 23-season career.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in