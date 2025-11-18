LeBron James ‘keeping a positive mindset’ as he closes in on NBA return
- LeBron James rejoined the Los Angeles Lakers for practice on Monday and will decide on his potential season debut against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday based on his body's response.
- If James plays, he would make NBA history as the first player ever to compete across 23 seasons.
- The 40-year-old had been absent from Lakers workouts since late September due to sciatica, causing him to miss a season opener for the first time in his career.
- James disclosed he is not entirely pain-free, having also sustained a knee ligament sprain earlier in the year that delayed his offseason training, but that he is “keeping a positive mindset” ahead of his return to action.
- Despite contending with injuries, the Lakers have started the season with an impressive 10-4 record, and James is eager to integrate back into the team.