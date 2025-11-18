Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

LeBron James ‘keeping a positive mindset’ as he closes in on NBA return

LeBron James could play his first game of the season for the LA Lakers on Tuesday night
LeBron James could play his first game of the season for the LA Lakers on Tuesday night (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
  • LeBron James rejoined the Los Angeles Lakers for practice on Monday and will decide on his potential season debut against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday based on his body's response.
  • If James plays, he would make NBA history as the first player ever to compete across 23 seasons.
  • The 40-year-old had been absent from Lakers workouts since late September due to sciatica, causing him to miss a season opener for the first time in his career.
  • James disclosed he is not entirely pain-free, having also sustained a knee ligament sprain earlier in the year that delayed his offseason training, but that he is “keeping a positive mindset” ahead of his return to action.
  • Despite contending with injuries, the Lakers have started the season with an impressive 10-4 record, and James is eager to integrate back into the team.
