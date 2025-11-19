LeBron James returns from injury to create NBA history
- LeBron James made a remarkable return to the NBA court, commencing his unprecedented 23rd season by playing for the Los Angeles Lakers after a nearly seven-month injury layoff on Tuesday night.
- Despite admitting his lungs were "burning", James contributed 11 points, 12 assists, and three rebounds in 29 minutes, helping the Lakers secure a 140-126 victory over the Utah Jazz.
- This game marked James's 1,561st start and officially made him the player with the longest career in NBA history, surpassing Vince Carter's 22 seasons.
- James had been sidelined since the start of training camp due to sciatica, missing the entire preseason and the Lakers’ initial 14 regular-season games.
- Both James and Lakers coach JJ Redick expressed satisfaction with his performance, with James focusing on regaining his rhythm and wind, and Redick praising his unselfish play.