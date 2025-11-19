Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

LeBron James returns from injury to create NBA history

LeBron James returned from injury on Tuesday night
LeBron James returned from injury on Tuesday night (AP)
  • LeBron James made a remarkable return to the NBA court, commencing his unprecedented 23rd season by playing for the Los Angeles Lakers after a nearly seven-month injury layoff on Tuesday night.
  • Despite admitting his lungs were "burning", James contributed 11 points, 12 assists, and three rebounds in 29 minutes, helping the Lakers secure a 140-126 victory over the Utah Jazz.
  • This game marked James's 1,561st start and officially made him the player with the longest career in NBA history, surpassing Vince Carter's 22 seasons.
  • James had been sidelined since the start of training camp due to sciatica, missing the entire preseason and the Lakers’ initial 14 regular-season games.
  • Both James and Lakers coach JJ Redick expressed satisfaction with his performance, with James focusing on regaining his rhythm and wind, and Redick praising his unselfish play.
