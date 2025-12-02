Laura Woods appears to collapse live on air ahead of Lionesses clash
- Laura Woods appeared to collapse while presenting ITV's pre-match coverage of England's match against Ghana on Tuesday night.
- Pundits Ian Wright and Anita Asante caught Woods before the broadcast was hastily cut to commercials.
- When the coverage resumed, Katie Shanahan replaced Woods as the lead presenter.
- Shanahan confirmed that Woods had been 'taken ill' but was 'in very good hands'.
- The incident has led to an outpouring of concern on social media, with viewers anxiously waiting for an update on her wellbeing.