Loose manhole covers halt Las Vegas GP yet again

Lando Norris reveals mentality ahead of final three F1 races of 2025 season
  • Lando Norris led the second practice session in Las Vegas, outpacing Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli by 0.029 seconds.
  • The session was significantly disrupted and red-flagged twice due to a loose manhole cover at Turn 17.
  • The initial stoppage lasted 16 minutes, with a second red flag deployed shortly after the restart when the cover was reported to be moving again.
  • The incident drew comparisons to a similar event two years ago when a manhole cover damaged Carlos Sainz's Ferrari.
  • The interruptions led to a distorted timesheet, though Norris's speed was encouraging for McLaren despite their previous struggles on the Las Vegas circuit.
