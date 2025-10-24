Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lando Norris makes Red Bull claim after F1 team fined €50,000

Could Max Verstappen actually win the F1 World Championship
  • Red Bull received a €50,000 fine for attempting to remove tape marking Lando Norris's grid position at the United States Grand Prix.
  • McLaren had placed the tape to assist Norris with car alignment, though Norris found it amusing as he did not actually use it.
  • The penalty was issued because a Red Bull team member remained on the grid past the allowed time, not for the attempted tape removal itself.
  • Norris stated that McLaren had designed the tape to be difficult to remove and that Red Bull had tried similar tactics in previous races.
  • Separately, Lewis Hamilton advised Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to be as 'cut-throat' and consistent as Max Verstappen if they aspire to win the Formula One world title.
