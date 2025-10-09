Piastri and Norris urged to fight it out for F1 title
- F1 driver Oscar Piastri voiced his anger over team radio after teammate Lando Norris overtook him at the Singapore Grand Prix, labelling the move "unfair".
- Piastri was furious that McLaren would not intervene or force Norris to give the place back, with Norris finishing third and Piastri fourth.
- Despite the incident, Piastri still holds a 22-point lead over Norris in the championship with six races remaining.
- Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert believes Piastri is starting to show "tiny cracks" in his composure due to the pressure of the title race.
- Herbert suggests that with McLaren having secured the Constructors' title, the team should now allow their drivers to race freely for the individual championship.