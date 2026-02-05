Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lando Norris highlights rival who will challenge him for F1 title

'Years in the making' - Norris honoured to become F1 World Champion
  • Lando Norris, who secured his maiden Formula One title last season, will race with the number one on his McLaren for the first time in the upcoming season.
  • Despite McLaren winning the constructors' championship for the past two seasons, George Russell of Mercedes is now the bookmakers' pre-season favourite for the championship.
  • Norris believes his championship victory has fuelled a “hungry and giddy” Russell, who, along with Alex Albon, entered F1 at the same time as Norris in 2019.
  • Norris won his title by just two points over Max Verstappen, even though Verstappen suggested he would have easily won in Norris's car.
  • Norris expressed that winning the title brings an 'extra level of respect' and has not diminished his ambition or desire to win again this season.
