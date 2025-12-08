F1 world champion Lando Norris given touching message from Lewis Hamilton
- Lando Norris secured his maiden Formula 1 world championship title at the season finale in Abu Dhabi.
- The McLaren driver clinched the 2025 title by finishing third in the race, with Max Verstappen concluding the campaign just two points behind him.
- Norris becomes Britain's 11th F1 world champion, the first since Lewis Hamilton's seventh triumph in 2020.
- Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, warmly congratulated Norris, stating he was "so happy" for his compatriot and had told him he "could do it".
- Hamilton, who endured a challenging season without a podium, finished eighth in the final race and expressed his intention to completely disconnect during the upcoming winter break.