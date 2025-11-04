The Lakers players who stepped up against the Trail Blazers in Luka Doncic absence
- The Los Angeles Lakers secured their fourth consecutive victory, defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 123-115 on Monday night.
- The Lakers achieved this win despite being short-handed, with key players Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves sidelined due to injuries.
- Deandre Ayton led the Lakers with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocked shots, while Rui Hachimura contributed 28 points.
- Nick Smith Jr., on a two-way deal, also played a crucial role, adding 25 points for the Lakers.
- Deni Avdija scored 33 points for the Trail Blazers, whose three-game winning streak was brought to an end.