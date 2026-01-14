Here’s everything to know about the LA28 Olympic ticket draw registration
- Registration for a ticket draw for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games opens on Jan. 14, beginning at 10 a.m. ET, offering fans the chance to secure tickets.
- The Games, scheduled from July 14 to 30, 2028, will be the largest in history, featuring over 11,000 athletes competing in 51 sports.
- Residents of specific Los Angeles and Oklahoma City areas can register by March 18 for early access to tickets between April 2 and 6.
- LA28 plans to release a record 14 million tickets for both the Olympic and Paralympic Games, with single tickets starting from $28.
- A fundraising initiative has been launched by LA28 to provide free tickets to local residents living near the event venues.