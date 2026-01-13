First chance at LA Olympics tickets is Wednesday. Here’s how to enter
- Registration for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics ticket draw opens on Jan. 14, allowing fans to enter a lottery for a randomly assigned time slot to purchase tickets.
- The Games, scheduled for July 2028, will be the largest in history, featuring over 11,000 athletes across 51 sports, with 14 million tickets planned for release for both the Olympics and Paralympics.
- Residents of Los Angeles and Oklahoma City areas, identified by credit card billing addresses, will have a chance to get the first time slots reserved for locals.
- Single tickets for both the Olympic and Paralympic Games will start at $28.
- The LA28 planning committee has also initiated a fundraising effort to provide free tickets to local residents living near the venues, with full ticket sales expected to commence later in 2026.