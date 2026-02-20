Jose Mourinho criticised by Vincent Kompany over response to Vinicius Jr incident
- Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has strongly criticised Jose Mourinho's reaction to an alleged racist incident involving Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr.
- Vinicius Jr. accused Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni of calling him a 'monkey' during a Champions League match, leading to the game being paused under FIFA's anti-racism protocols.
- Mourinho, Benfica's manager, blamed Vinicius Jr. for inciting the crowd and argued that Benfica could not be racist due to the legacy of their Black player, Eusebio.
- Kompany stated that Mourinho made a 'huge mistake' by 'attacking the character' of Vinicius Jr. and misjudging the situation, drawing on his own experiences with racism.
- Mourinho's comments have received widespread condemnation from football pundits, including Wayne Rooney and Clarence Seedorf, who labelled them 'unfair' and a 'big mistake'.
