Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Hockey captain gets engaged to fellow Team USA star ahead of gold medal match

Hilary Knight (right) and Brittany Bowe (left) have got engaged
Hilary Knight (right) and Brittany Bowe (left) have got engaged (Instagram)
  • US women's ice hockey captain Hilary Knight and American speed skater Brittany Bowe have announced their engagement at the Winter Olympics.
  • Knight proposed to Bowe, presenting her with a ring in a video shared online, which was later confirmed by Team USA.
  • The couple first met at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, and both have indicated these will be their final Olympics.
  • The announcement comes as Knight's team prepares for the gold medal match against Canada, while Bowe concludes her Games later this week.
  • Separately, skier Breezy Johnson also got engaged to Connor Watkins at the Games, shortly after she crashed out of her final event.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in