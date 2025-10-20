Former Liverpool manager makes new Manchester United revelation
- Jurgen Klopp revealed he rejected an offer to manage Manchester United in 2013, following Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement.
- Speaking on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Klopp stated that he was approached by United while still head coach of Borussia Dortmund.
- He cited his contract at Dortmund and the timing as reasons for declining, calling it the 'wrong time, wrong moment'.
- Klopp also expressed dissatisfaction with United's proposed project, which he felt focused on signing big-name players rather than a 'pure football project'.
- He contrasted this with the 'pure football project' offered by Liverpool, where he later enjoyed nine successful seasons, winning the Premier League and Champions League.