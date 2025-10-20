Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Former Liverpool manager makes new Manchester United revelation

Jürgen Klopp reveals whether he'd ever manage Liverpool again
  • Jurgen Klopp revealed he rejected an offer to manage Manchester United in 2013, following Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement.
  • Speaking on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Klopp stated that he was approached by United while still head coach of Borussia Dortmund.
  • He cited his contract at Dortmund and the timing as reasons for declining, calling it the 'wrong time, wrong moment'.
  • Klopp also expressed dissatisfaction with United's proposed project, which he felt focused on signing big-name players rather than a 'pure football project'.
  • He contrasted this with the 'pure football project' offered by Liverpool, where he later enjoyed nine successful seasons, winning the Premier League and Champions League.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in