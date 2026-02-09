Kirsty Muir: Viewers shocked to discover Olympian’s Traitors boyfriend
- Team GB skier Kirsty Muir missed out on a medal in the women's freeski slopestyle final on Monday, finishing fourth.
- After sustaining an ACL tear in December 2023 and undergoing knee and shoulder surgery, Muir made a remarkable recovery, achieving her first World Cup victory in slopestyle in March 2025.
- She continued her impressive run by winning the Big Air World Cup in China, Slopestyle World Cup gold in Aspen, and her first X Games gold in Slopestyle, alongside a Big Air silver, in late 2025 and early 2026.
- Muir is in a relationship with Matt Harris, a BMX athlete, content creator, and qualified ski instructor, who rose to prominence after featuring on the first series of The Traitors in 2022.
- The couple met as judges at the Red Bull Soapbox Race in London in 2024, with their first date involving a go-kart race that Kirsty won, resulting in Matt getting a snail tattoo as a forfeit.
