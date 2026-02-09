Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Kirsty Muir: Viewers shocked to discover Olympian’s Traitors boyfriend

Kirsty Muir finished fourth in the women's freeski slopestyle final on Monday
Kirsty Muir finished fourth in the women's freeski slopestyle final on Monday (REUTERS/Hannah Mckay)
  • Team GB skier Kirsty Muir missed out on a medal in the women's freeski slopestyle final on Monday, finishing fourth.
  • After sustaining an ACL tear in December 2023 and undergoing knee and shoulder surgery, Muir made a remarkable recovery, achieving her first World Cup victory in slopestyle in March 2025.
  • She continued her impressive run by winning the Big Air World Cup in China, Slopestyle World Cup gold in Aspen, and her first X Games gold in Slopestyle, alongside a Big Air silver, in late 2025 and early 2026.
  • Muir is in a relationship with Matt Harris, a BMX athlete, content creator, and qualified ski instructor, who rose to prominence after featuring on the first series of The Traitors in 2022.
  • The couple met as judges at the Red Bull Soapbox Race in London in 2024, with their first date involving a go-kart race that Kirsty won, resulting in Matt getting a snail tattoo as a forfeit.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in