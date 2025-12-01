Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

F1 star receives death threats after Qatar GP incident involving Lando Norris

Lando Norris fumes after McLaren strategy error in Qatar: 'We didn't make the right decision'
  • Red Bull Racing issued a statement regretting comments made by their personnel that led to Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli receiving death threats on social media.
  • During the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday, Antonelli made a driving error, veering off track and allowing Lando Norris to overtake him for fourth place.
  • Red Bull's Max Verstappen's race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, and adviser, Helmut Marko, suggested Antonelli deliberately moved aside for Norris.
  • Mercedes reported that Antonelli, 19, received over 1,100 abusive comments, including death threats, across his social media accounts following the incident.
  • Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff strongly condemned Red Bull's initial suggestions as “total, utter nonsense” and “brainless”, clarifying Antonelli's error.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in