Kevin Sinfield opens up on latest marathon challenge to raise MND awareness
- Former rugby league star Kevin Sinfield is set to take on his sixth marathon challenge to raise awareness of Motor Neurone Disease (MND).
- Sinfield is aiming to complete seven ultra-marathons in seven days, starting on 1 December.
- Sinfield revealed that there will be an extra mile each day as he outlined his aim to bring the MND community together.
- The challenge will begin in Bury St Edmunds and finish with a “Santa dash” in Leeds, where Sinfield achieved legendary status after starring for Leeds Rhinos.
- Sinfield started his marathon challenges after his former teammate and close friend Rob Burrow was diagnosed with MND in 2019 - Burrow passed away at the age of 41 in June 2024.