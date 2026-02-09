Bad Bunny’s ex dances along during his halftime Super Bowl performance
- Bad Bunny headlined the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, delivering a historic performance.
- His ex, Kendall Jenner, attended the Super Bowl with her sister Kim Kardashian and could be seen watching his halftime performance.
- At times, Jenner was dancing along, and at other moments she appeared disinterested.
- His set featured surprise appearances from Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, Pedro Pascal, and Jessica Alba.
- The Puerto Rican megastar, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, made history as the first male solo Latin artist to perform the halftime show. He also became the first artist to perform their entire Super Bowl set in Spanish.
