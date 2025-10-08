Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Leeds United star excited to finally make Wembley debut aged 35

Video Player Placeholder
England notice Bellingham's absence – Gordon
  • Wales goalkeeper Karl Darlow hopes to finally play at Wembley against England, having been denied the opportunity twice previously.
  • Darlow missed out on playing at the stadium in 2012 for Newport and again in the 2023 Carabao Cup final for Newcastle due to administrative issues.
  • Despite being born in Northampton and initially aspiring to represent England, Darlow is now fully committed to Wales, following in his grandfather Ken Leek's footsteps.
  • Persuaded by Craig Bellamy, Darlow has established himself as Wales' first-choice goalkeeper, earning eight caps and expressing pride in his Welsh identity.
  • Currently in strong form for Leeds, Darlow is preparing for Wales' friendly against England and a crucial World Cup qualifier against Belgium.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in