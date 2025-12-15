Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes suffers season-ending injury
- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee during Sunday's 16-13 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers.
- The severe injury will sideline the two-time MVP for the rest of the season and has ended the Chiefs' post-season aspirations, as the loss also confirmed their elimination from playoff contention.
- Mahomes, who has led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl titles, expressed his disappointment on social media, vowing to return stronger with faith.
- The injury occurred when Mahomes was tackled by Chargers defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand, leading to him clutching his knee and being helped off the field.
- The Chiefs were already battling numerous other injuries to key offensive and defensive players, further compounding the challenges faced by the team.