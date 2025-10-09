Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Study of 13,000 penalty calls suggests referees favored the Kansas City Chiefs

Video Player Placeholder
Patrick Mahomes reacts after winning back-to-back Super Bowls: 'This is legendary'
  • A study by academics, including those from the University of Texas El Paso, analyzed over 13,000 NFL penalty calls from 2015 to 2023.
  • The research suggests that postseason officiating has disproportionately favored the Kansas City Chiefs during the Patrick Mahomes era.
  • During the Mahomes-era playoffs, penalties against opposing defensive players were 23% more likely to result in first downs and 28% more likely to be subjective calls like roughing the passer.
  • This pattern of favorable calls was unique to the Chiefs and not observed in other successful teams, such as the Tom Brady-era New England Patriots.
  • Academics propose that financial incentives and the Chiefs' commercial value to the NFL could be a factor, though they note it shows correlation rather than proof of corruption.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in