Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Kansas City Chiefs announce shocking transition for team

Kansas Chiefs celebrate winning 2023 Super Bowl
  • The Kansas City Chiefs are set to relocate from Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri to a new facility in Kansas by the 2031 NFL season.
  • This move follows legislative approval by Kansas lawmakers and an agreement between the team and the State of Kansas.
  • The decision comes after Jackson County, Missouri, voters rejected a sales tax in April 2024 that would have funded Arrowhead Stadium renovations.
  • The proposed new stadium in Kansas City, Kansas, will be an enclosed, state-of-the-art facility designed for year-round events.
  • The Kansas City Royals are also considering a similar departure from Missouri, while Jackson County officials are making a last-ditch effort to keep the Chiefs.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in