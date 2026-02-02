Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How Man City outcast can revitalise career with Championship loan

Kalvin Phillips has joined Sheffield United on a loan deal
Kalvin Phillips has joined Sheffield United on a loan deal (Action Images via Reuters)
  • Kalvin Phillips has joined Sheffield United on a loan deal, aiming to revitalise his career after limited play at Manchester City.
  • This move marks his return to the Championship, where he last played before Leeds' promotion in 2020.
  • The loan agreement is straightforward, with no option or obligation for Sheffield United to purchase him permanently.
  • Phillips has made only one appearance for Manchester City this season and has not featured in the Premier League for the club since November 2023.
  • Despite his struggles, the England international still has a season and a half remaining on his six-year contract with Manchester City.
