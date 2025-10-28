Forgotten England star could feature for Man City in Carabao Cup tie
- Erling Haaland is likely to be rested for Manchester City's Carabao Cup match against Swansea City after sustaining a knock from colliding with the post against Aston Villa.
- Midfielder Rodri remains sidelined with a hamstring injury and is not yet ready to return to play.
- Pep Guardiola's side is expected to heavily rotate their squad for the trip to South Wales to manage their demanding fixture schedule.
- Guardiola stressed that he approaches matches against lower-division teams with "incredible focus," taking no opponent for granted.
- Kalvin Phillips, who has seen limited game time, may travel with the squad, with Guardiola confirming the decision on his involvement rests solely with him.