Justin Gaethje takes fresh swipe at fighter pay ahead of UFC 324
- Justin Gaethje has claimed he will not earn any additional money despite the UFC's new $7.7bn broadcast deal with Paramount+.
- Gaethje is scheduled to headline the UFC's first event on Paramount+, where he will compete against Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight title on Saturday.
- He criticised the UFC's fighter pay, stating that his 14 post-fight bonuses have not collectively amounted to $1m.
- The fight against Pimblett follows Gaethje's threat to retire if he did not receive a title shot, despite a recent record including a significant loss to Max Holloway.
- Pimblett, who remains undefeated in the UFC, will face Gaethje in a highly anticipated match-up that could set up a future grudge match with Ilia Topuria.