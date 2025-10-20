Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Jurgen Klopp hints at return to Anfield one day

Jurgen Klopp acknowledges the Anfield crowd after his final match in charge of Liverpool
  • Jurgen Klopp, who left Liverpool in 2024 after nine successful years, has stated it is "theoretically possible" he could return as manager one day.
  • The 58-year-old clarified that he would "never coach another team, a different team, in England" other than Liverpool, suggesting any return would be to Anfield.
  • Since his departure, Klopp has taken on roles as head of global soccer with the Red Bull group and an advisor to the German Football League.
  • He admitted he does not miss the daily grind of coaching, such as press conferences or standing in the rain, but values the camaraderie and interaction with players.
  • Klopp also spoke emotionally about the death of former Liverpool player Diogo Jota, describing it as an "incredible shock" and difficult for the team to process.
In full

