Jude Bellingham on target as Real Madrid stretch LaLiga lead with El Clasico win

Pa Sport
Jude Bellingham knocks Real Madrid ahead in the first half
Jude Bellingham knocks Real Madrid ahead in the first half (Getty Images)
  • Real Madrid defeated Barcelona 2-1 in El Clasico, moving five points clear at the top of LaLiga.
  • Jude Bellingham scored the decisive goal in the 43rd minute, putting Real Madrid back in front.
  • Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for Real Madrid, which was later cancelled out by Fermin Lopez for Barcelona.
  • Mbappe missed a penalty in the second half, and Bellingham had a second goal disallowed for offside.
  • Barcelona's Pedri was sent off deep into injury time for a second bookable offence.

