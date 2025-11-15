Heavyweight champ says positive drugs test a ‘real surprise’
- Heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker has spoken out after failing a drugs test to deny taking any prohibited substance.
- A routine test by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) on the day of the New Zealander’s October fight against Fabio Wardley returned an adverse result, reportedly for cocaine.
- Parker said on Instagram that the result was a “real surprise” and he is cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation, confident it will clear his name.
- The 33-year-old had put his mandatory challenger status for Oleksandr Usyk on the line against Wardley, suffering an 11th-round stoppage defeat.
- Parker's promotional company, Queensberry, confirmed VADA's notification of the adverse finding but said that no further comment would be made during the investigation.