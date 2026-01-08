Jose Mourinho reveals unusual punishment for Benfica players after cup loss
- Jose Mourinho has stated his Benfica players will sleep at the club's training ground after their 3-1 defeat to Braga in the League Cup semi-finals.
- Benfica ended the match with 10 men after former Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi was sent off in the 90th minute.
- Mourinho expressed his hope that his players would have sleepless nights, reflecting on their cup exit.
- The manager indicated that training would continue immediately, with the team preparing for their upcoming Portuguese Cup quarter-final against rivals Porto.
- Benfica, currently 10 points behind Porto in the league, will face them next midweek in the latest edition of O Clássico.