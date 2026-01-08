Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jose Mourinho reveals unusual punishment for Benfica players after cup loss

Jose Mourinho fumed at his players after Benfica's cup exit at Braga
Jose Mourinho fumed at his players after Benfica's cup exit at Braga (Reuters)
  • Jose Mourinho has stated his Benfica players will sleep at the club's training ground after their 3-1 defeat to Braga in the League Cup semi-finals.
  • Benfica ended the match with 10 men after former Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi was sent off in the 90th minute.
  • Mourinho expressed his hope that his players would have sleepless nights, reflecting on their cup exit.
  • The manager indicated that training would continue immediately, with the team preparing for their upcoming Portuguese Cup quarter-final against rivals Porto.
  • Benfica, currently 10 points behind Porto in the league, will face them next midweek in the latest edition of O Clássico.
