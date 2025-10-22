The three-word compliment Mourinho gave to Newcastle star after Champions League clash
- Anthony Gordon received high praise from Jose Mourinho after his standout performance in Newcastle's 3-0 Champions League victory over Benfica.
- The England international scored Newcastle's opening goal and assisted the third, contributing significantly to the win at St James' Park.
- Mourinho approached Gordon after the match, telling him 'You're too much,' which Gordon considered a significant compliment.
- Gordon's goal was his fourth in three Champions League games this season, helping Newcastle climb to seventh place in the table.
- Newcastle manager Eddie Howe lauded Gordon's direct play and athletic effort, while Gordon also praised teammate Nick Woltemade's contribution to the third goal.