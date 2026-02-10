Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Jos Buttler throws support behind Brendon McCullum after T20 World Cup scare

Buttler has thrown his support behind McCullum
Buttler has thrown his support behind McCullum (Getty Images)
  • Jos Buttler has defended England coach Brendon McCullum's use of walkie-talkies to relay messages to players during matches at the T20 World Cup, calling him a "sharp coach".
  • McCullum's adoption of handheld transceivers, with substitute fielders as intermediaries, aims to provide real-time instructions and advice.
  • Buttler noted that this practice is common in other sports and the Indian Premier League, suggesting cricket has been "a bit behind" in this area.
  • The new tactic follows criticism of McCullum's perceived disengagement during England's 4-1 Ashes series defeat.
  • Buttler also hailed McCullum’s relationship with captain Harry Brook after England survived a huge scare to beat Nepal in their first game of the T20 World Cup on Sunday.
