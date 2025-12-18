Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Morocco edge Jordan to win Arab Cup final after extra time

Abderrazzaq Hamed-Allah scored the winner for Morocco
Abderrazzaq Hamed-Allah scored the winner for Morocco (Karim JAAFAR / AFP via Getty Images)
  • Morocco have beaten Jordan in the final of the Fifa Arab Cup, winning 3-2 after extra time.
  • Abderrazzaq Hamed-Allah scored the winner in the 100th minute.
  • A brace from Ali Olwan gave Jordan a 2-1 lead before Abderrazzaq Hamed-Allah equalised for Morocco with three minutes of normal time remaining.
  • Jordan thought they had taken the lead in extra time through a Mohannad Abu Taha goal, but it was ruled out by VAR.
  • Oussama Tannane opened the scoring for Morocco with a remarkable strike, scoring from inside his own half.

