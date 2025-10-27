Why Jon Jones attempted to troll UFC rival on Instagram
- Tom Aspinall's first undisputed UFC heavyweight title defence against Ciryl Gane ended in a No Contest at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi.
- The fight was stopped in the first round after Gane poked Aspinall in both eyes, preventing the British champion from continuing.
- Jon Jones, Aspinall's predecessor, trolled him by adding an eye patch to his Instagram profile picture, referencing past claims that Jones avoided fighting Aspinall.
- Jones had retired from mixed martial arts, leading to Aspinall being elevated to undisputed champion after a period where Jones had not faced him.
- Both Aspinall and Gane expressed regret over the incident, with Aspinall voicing frustration at the premature end to the bout.