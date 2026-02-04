Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

John Virgo dies aged 79 as tributes paid to snooker legend

Virgo in action during the 1987 Embassy World Snooker Championship at the Crucible
Virgo in action during the 1987 Embassy World Snooker Championship at the Crucible (Getty)
  • Snooker legend John Virgo has died at the age of 79, as announced by the World Snooker Tour.
  • Virgo, who won the UK Championship in 1979, was widely celebrated for his extensive broadcasting career.
  • He was a prominent commentator for the BBC's snooker coverage, known for his iconic catchphrase 'Where's the cue ball going?'.
  • Virgo also featured on the popular 1990s snooker show Big Break and was renowned for his trick shots on the exhibition circuit.
  • The World Snooker Tour expressed profound sadness at his passing, extending condolences to his family and loved ones.

