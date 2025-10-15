Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Man City star praises England’s performances following World Cup qualification

'A special moment' - Tuchel delighted as England clinch World Cup spot
  • England secured their place at next summer’s World Cup in North America after beating Latvia 5-0.
  • John Stones, a key defender for England, expressed immense personal satisfaction after contemplating retirement last season due to injury.
  • Stones views the World Cup 2026 qualification as a sweet reward for overcoming a tough period and proving his resilience.
  • England became the first European nation to qualify, achieving this feat with six wins from six matches and not conceding a single goal.
  • The Manchester City player highlighted the team's improving performance, professionalism, and their collective desire to continue building on their success.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in